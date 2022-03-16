After 'Kashmir Files,' Akhilesh wants 'Lakhimpur Files'

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday called for a film on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which four farmers were killed after being run over by a vehicle in which union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was present in October last year, on the lines of The Kashmir Files.

Speaking to reporters in Sitapur, Akhilesh also said that his party had registered a "moral victory" if not an electoral victory in the recently concluded assembly polls. "If Kashmir Files can be made then so can Lakhimpur Files... the people should know about the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri also," he said.

Akhilesh, whose party managed to increase its seats from 47 in 2017 polls to 111 in the recent polls, said that the seats of the BJP had decreased. "It's a moral victory for us," he added.

Also Read — Centre ‘weaponising’ pain of Kashmiri Pandits by promoting ‘Kashmir Files’, says Mehbooba

The SP leader said that the BJP government would still need to answer to the real issues like rising prices and joblessness. "We will continue to seek answers to these questions from the BJP," he said.

Eight people, including four farmers and a local scribe, were killed in the violence at Tikonia in the district in October last year when hundreds of farmers held protests against Ajay Mishra over the latter's remarks threatening them of dire consequences if they continued to oppose the new farm laws.

The incident had triggered nationwide outrage and the opposition parties had demanded the sacking of AjaiyMishra from the union cabinet. Ashish Mishra, who was later arrested by the police, was last month granted bail by the Allahabad High Court.

The BJP was able to win all the seats in the district in the recent polls contrary to the perception that its prospects could be hit owing to the killing of the farmers.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: