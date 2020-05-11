After son, ailing father dies of COVID-19, J&K death toll 10

Four days after his young son died of COVID-19, a cancer patient from Srinagar became the fresh victim of the deadly virus in the Valley on Monday, taking the toll in Jammu and Kashmir to ten.

Health officials said that the man in his late 50’s who had already tested positive for coronavirus last week had underlying serious comorbidities as well.

“He was suffering from pancreatic cancer and had other comorbidities. He died at the hospital this afternoon,” Dr Salim Tak, Medical Superintendent Chest Diseases Hospital Srinagar told reporters.

The 32- year-old son of the deceased had died on May 7 after he had contracted the virus while attending to his father, now dead, admitted in the Oncology department at Super Specialty Hospital in Srinagar.

With this fatality, 10 persons have died due to the deadly disease so far in Jammu and Kashmir, 9 of them in the valley and one in Jammu division. Till May 10 evening, J&K had 861 COVID-19 positive cases out of which 469 were active positive and 383 had recovered.

So far, 93,344 travelers and persons in contact with suspected cases had been enlisted for surveillance which includes 21,760 persons in-home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 177 in Hospital Quarantine, 469 in hospital isolation and 9615 under home surveillance till Monday evening. Besides, 61,314 persons had also completed their surveillance period.