India's Covid R-value drops below 1 in mid-September

After spiralling in August, India's Covid R-value drops below 1 in mid-September

The R-values of Maharashtra and Kerala are below 1, giving a much needed relief to these two states with the highest number of active cases

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 21 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 14:27 ist
The R-value value between September 4-7 was 0.94, 0.86 between September 11-15 and 0.92 between September 14-19. CRedit: AFP Photo

R-value, which reflects how rapidly coronavirus pandemic is spreading, dropped to 0.92 by mid-September after spiralling over 1 by August-end, according to researchers. 

However, the R-values of major cities, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, are over 1. The R-value of Delhi and Pune are below 1. 

The R-values of Maharashtra and Kerala are below 1, giving a much needed relief to these two states with the highest number of active cases. 

The R-value was 1.17 by the end of August. It declined to 1.11 between September 4-7 and since then it has remained under 1. 

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"The good news is that India's R has continued to be less than 1, as is that of Kerala and Maharashtra, the two states having the highest number of active cases," said Sitabhra Sinha of the Institute of Mathematical Sciences, Chennai.

Sinha is leading a team of researchers who calculate the R-value. 

According to the data, the R-value of Mumbai stands at 1.09, Chennai 1.11, Kolkata 1.04, Bengaluru 1.06. 

The Reproduction number or R refers to how many people an infected person infects on average. In other words, it tells how 'efficiently' a virus is spreading.

After the devastating second wave that saw hospitals and health infrastructure being overwhelmed by the patients infected with SARS-CoV2 coronavirus, the R-value started to decline.

During the March-May period, thousands of people died due to the infection, while lakhs were infected. 

The R-value value between September 4-7 was 0.94, 0.86 between September 11-15 and 0.92 between September 14-19. 

Check out DH's latest videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Coronavirus
India
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Doctors refuse to perform abortions in Spain

Doctors refuse to perform abortions in Spain

Did you know Kareena was to act in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar..'?

Did you know Kareena was to act in 'Kaho Naa Pyaar..'?

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

 