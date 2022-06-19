Agnipath Row Live: Congress to hold 'satyagraha' against Agnipath scheme at Janatar Mantar today

Amid growing unrest over the newly-announced Agnipath scheme, the Centre announced several incentives including 10 per cent reservation in vacancies in the defence ministry and paramilitary forces for Agnipath retirees. Violent protests raged on in many states and the opposition parties stepped up pressure for a rollback. Stay tuned for more updates.
Rahul asks party workers not to celebrate his birthday amid Agnipath unrest
Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has appealed to party leaders and workers not to celebrate his birthday on Sunday.
In a message to them, he said the youngsters of the country are anguished and are protesting on the streets and the Congress workers should stand with them.
Gandhi turns 52 today.
(PTI)
9 coaching institute operators among 35 arrested in UP’s Aligarh
Congress to hold protest against Agnipath scheme today
Congress to organise protest on Agnipath scheme at Jantar Mantar in Delhi today. All CWC members, MPs to join.