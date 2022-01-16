AIMIM announces 1st list of 9 candidates for UP polls

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said in November that his party will contest 100 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

IANS
IANS,
  • Jan 16 2022, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 16 2022, 16:33 ist
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: IANS Photo

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) on Sunday announced its first list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

The party led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi declared candidates for nine seats. The party released the list signed by its UP unit president Shaukat Ali.

According to the list, Dr Mahtab will contest from the Loni constituency in Ghaziabad district. Furqan Chaudhry is AIMIM candidate from Garh Mukteshwar in Hapur district while Haji Arif will contest from Dhaulana in the same district.

The Hyderabad-headquartered party has decided to give tickets to Rafat Khan from Siwal Khas and to Zeeshan Alam from Saradhana. It has fielded Tasleem Ahmad from Kithore. All the three constituencies are in Meerut district.

The other candidates are Shaheen Raza Khan (Bareilly-124) in Bareilly district Amjad Ali (Behat) and Margoob Hasan (Saharanpur Dehat), both in Saharanpur district

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had said in November that his party will contest 100 of the 403 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh. The party's efforts to have poll alliances with some smaller parties have not yielded results.

The Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. A total of 58 constituencies will go to polls in the first phase on February 10.

