Akalis using BSP as pawn on their political chessboard: Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday attacked the Akalis, and accused them of using the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) as a “pawn on their political chessboard”.

"In 1996, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had an alliance with the BSP, but the very next year, they ditched the BSP and joined the BJP," he said.

After getting the taste of their own medicine from the BJP, the Akalis have now again come around to the BSP, but this time too, they are playing their “old devious political game” and have given such seats to the BSP like Hoshiarpur and Pathankot from where they have never themselves won, the chief minister said here.

“Secretly, the SAD is still hand-in-glove with the BJP,” he alleged.

Exhorting the Bahujan Samaj to unite under the banner of Congress party, the chief minister said there is Bahujan Samaj rule in Punjab now.

The SAD has entered into an alliance with the BSP for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

Listing the steps taken by his government for the benefit of all sections of the society, the chief minister said domestic power rates have reduced by Rs 3 per unit with the facility of 200 free units to 21 lakh families to continue as before, and ownership rights under 'Mera Ghar Mere Naam' scheme have been given to residents living under the 'Lal Lakir' in urban and rural areas, according to a government statement.

Member of Parliament from Jalandhar Chaudhry Santokh Singh welcomed Channi saying a “lohpurush (ironman)” has become the chief minister of the state.

Calling Doaba region the heart of Punjab, Channi vowed to transform it into a frontline part of the state by according top priority to development-centric projects here especially in the Adampur constituency.

As part of his commitment to ensure accelerated progress in Adampur, the chief minister announced Rs 19 crore for development work of infrastructural nature.

He said out of the Rs 19 crore, Rs 9 crore has been earmarked for strengthening, widening and four-laning of roads.

Channi also said that the road leading towards the Adampur airport would be named after Guru Ravidass, and a proposal for the same would be sent to the Union government.

"The Kshatriya Rajputs would again be accorded the status of general category," the chief minister said in response to another demand.

He also laid the foundation stones of seven development projects, including the four-laning of the approach road to the airport and concrete lining of the Bist Doab canal.

The bouquet of projects, with a total cost of Rs 157.96 crore, also includes a cricket stadium, renovation of bus stand, development of the city centre and water supply and sewerage project besides laying the foundation of the Saragarhi Stadium at Damunda village.

