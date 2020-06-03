Akhilesh-Shivpal to shun differences, join hands again

After deciding to go solo in the next assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which is due in less than two years' time, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, has changed his plans.

Apparently, Yadav, not wanting to allow the BJP to take advantage of the 'feud' within the 'Mulayam Singh Yadav family', has signaled that he is ready to make peace with his estranged uncle Shivpal Singh Yadav.

Akhilesh not only withdrew the application before the UP assembly speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit seeking disqualification of Shivpal under the Anti Defection Law but also had a meeting with the latter after almost three years.

According to the sources in the SP, party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav has played a crucial role in bringing the uncle-nephew duo together.

''Bringing back Shivpal the party fold will not only strengthen the party organisation but will also not provide an opportunity to the BJP to take advantage of the family feud in the elections,'' said a senior SP leader while speaking to DH here.

Shivpal, who was one of the founders of the SP, had played an important role in strengthening the party at the grass-root level, party leaders said.

Sources said that Shivpal, who had floated Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia (PSPL), could return if he was given an important post in the party organisation. He could be made general secretary of the party, sources added.

''I can consider returning to SP if given a respectable post,'' Shivpal said.

Although Shivpal's party could not win any seat in the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, it certainly affected SP's prospects on at least four to six seats.

Shivpal, who had contested against Akshay Yadav, his nephew, from Ferozabad LS seat, ensured the defeat of the latter by bagging around one lakh votes. Akhsay's margin of defeat was less that one lakh. Similarly, he also played spoilsport at Kannauj, Etawah, and some other seats.