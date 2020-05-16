Watch live: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's presser

All eyes on FM's press conference, what's next in the 20 lakh crore economic package?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 16 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: May 16 2020, 16:00 ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Credit: PTI Photo)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference, on Thursday, at 4 pm, to detail the fourth part of the Atmanirbhar (Self-reliance) package. She will be speaking, from Delhi at the National Media Centre, sharing more details of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package.

You can follow all the live updates of the presser and live info about the coronavirus outbreak on DH's special coverage here

The press meet will be screened live. You can watch the live stream on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2LQb-DUszk0

You can also follow live updates on the Finance Ministry's Twitter feed: https://twitter.com/FinMinIndia

You can get live updates on the Finance Ministry's Facebook feed: https://facebook.com/finmin.goi/

Read more: Atma Nirbhar Bharat: Key takeaways from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Presser

