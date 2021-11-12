Amid bitcoin heat, PM tells CM Bommai 'not to worry'

Amid spiralling allegations against the BJP government in the bitcoin scam, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised him not to worry about the issue and instead “work for the people with dedication and honesty”.

Bommai, who called on Modi in the capital, said the matter was not discussed during the half-hour meeting with the prime minister.

“However, when I tried to raise it during the meeting, the PM told me not to bother about all these issues,” Bommai said.

The state government has come under criticism in the cryptocurrency case, as blacklisted bitcoins from a crypto exchange allegedly hacked by notorious hacker Sriki were transferred to unknown wallets.

Bommai said he also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President J P Nadda separately on Wednesday night but the bitcoin controversy did not come up for discussion.

The CM, however, said he discussed with Modi the recent Assembly bypolls in which the BJP lost in Hangal.

“The PM said wins and defeats in elections are common. Gaining people’s confidence and delivering good governance are more important,” Bommai said, adding that Modi “advised me to focus on winning maximum seats in the 2023 Assembly polls and work hard for delivering people-friendly governance”.

The chief minister said he has invited the PM to lay the foundation stone for the Bengaluru suburban railway project, inaugurate the Ambedkar School of Economics and upgrade 100 ITIs and some other projects. The PM has agreed to visit Karnataka in December, he said.

Only developmental issues and state politics were discussed with Shah and Nadda, he said, adding that Nadda has promised to visit Bengaluru soon and hold meeting with state leaders.

Bommai also met Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and requested him to permit the procurement of ragi and jowar locally under the public distribution system.

