Yoga can help keep body fit, mind serene: Prez Kovind

Amid COVID-19, Yoga can help keep body fit and mind serene, says President Ram Nath Kovind

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 21 2020, 09:04 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 09:04 ist
On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’. Credit: PTI File Photo

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday said practicing yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene amid the coronavirus pa

Extending greetings on the International Day of Yoga, he said the ancient science of yoga is India’s great gift to the world.

“Glad to see more and more people adopting it,” he tweeted and shared some of his pictures in which he is seen performing yoga.

“Amid stress and strife, especially with #Covid19, practicing Yoga can help keep the body fit and mind serene,” the president said in another tweet.

Follow International Day of Yoga live updates here

President Kovind practices yoga daily, a Rashtrapati Bhavan official said.

With the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic looming large, the International Day of Yoga is being marked on digital media platforms sans mass gatherings.

This year's theme is 'Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family'.

On December 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly had declared June 21 as ‘International Day of Yoga’.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
president
Ram Nath Kovind
International Day of Yoga

What's Brewing

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

This is the difference between India and America

This is the difference between India and America

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

From Tihar jail to cricket, the journey of Sreesanth

From Tihar jail to cricket, the journey of Sreesanth

 