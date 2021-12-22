Amid Omicron threat, PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting on Dec 23

Amid the growing Omicron cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday hold a review meeting on the Covid related situation in the country.

The Omicron tally in the country has reached 213 as per the health ministry report.

In a statement, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday morning that the Omicron infection tally has reached 213 across the nation. However, out of the total Omicron positive cases, 90 have been discharged. So far 15 states have reported Omicron cases, said the ministry. At 57, Delhi has the highest cases of Omicron infection followed by Maharashtra with 54 cases, said the ministry report.

Meanwhile, the Centre has said that the new Covid variant Omicron is three times more transmissible than the Delta variant.

The Centre has asked the states to review the emerging data of Covid-19 affected population, geographical spread, hospital infrastructure and its utilisation, manpower, notifying Containment Zones and the enforcement of perimeter of containment zones at the district levels. The Centre has also asked the states to formulate a strategy that can ensure infection is contained at the local level itself before it spreads to other parts.

Amid the Omicron threat, the states have been asked to 'activate war rooms and keep analysing all trends and surges, no matter how small and keep taking proactive measures at the district or local level'.

