Amit Shah condoles death of former Gujarat CM Keshubhai Patel

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday condoled the death of former Gujarat chief minister Keshubhai Patel and said his long public life was devoted to the service of the people of the state.

Patel died in Ahmedabad after a prolonged illness.

“I have received the sad news of the death of former Chief Minister of Gujarat Keshubhai Patel. His long public life was devoted to the service of the people of Gujarat. With the death of Keshubhai, a void has been created in the politics of Gujarat which is not going to be filled easily. My condolences to his family,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

The Home Minister said Patel, while in the BJP, played an important role in strengthening the party in Gujarat and as a trustee of the Somnath Temple, he always supported the development of the temple.

Shah added that Patel will always remain in people's memory for his work and behaviour.