Amit Shah dials Gujarat CM, Delhi LG to enquire about flood-like situation, Yamuna status

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the flood-like situation in some parts of the state and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to discuss the rising Yamuna water level in the capital.

"Spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patelh-ji about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to the recent heavy rainfall. Also had a discussion with LG of Delhi, VK Saxena-ji about the water level in the Yamuna river. Ample numbers of SDRF and NDRF teams are available to help the people in need," he said on Twitter.

The water level in Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark at 4 am on Sunday when it touched 205.36 metres while it rose to 206.2 metres at 2 pm and is expected to rise again. The danger level is 205.33 metres.

The water level has been increasing owing to the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage into the river following heavy rains in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Officials fear that a further increase in the water level will impact the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas of Delhi.

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi has said that the capital's administration is on high alert due to the discharge of over two lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage.