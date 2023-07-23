Shah checks in on Delhi, Gujarat as rains lash India

Amit Shah dials Gujarat CM, Delhi LG to enquire about flood-like situation, Yamuna status

Heavy rains pounded several districts in Gujarat's southern and Saurashtra regions on July 22, and the Yamuna water in Delhi breached the danger mark again on July 23.

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 23 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2023, 15:52 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on the flood-like situation in some parts of the state and Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to discuss the rising Yamuna water level in the capital.

"Spoke to Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patelh-ji about the flood-like situation occurring in various parts of the state due to the recent heavy rainfall. Also had a discussion with LG of Delhi, VK Saxena-ji about the water level in the Yamuna river. Ample numbers of SDRF and NDRF teams are available to help the people in need," he said on Twitter.

The water level in Yamuna in Delhi crossed the danger mark at 4 am on Sunday when it touched 205.36 metres while it rose to 206.2 metres at 2 pm and is expected to rise again. The danger level is 205.33 metres.

Also Read | Flood alert in Noida, around 200 people evacuated from Hindon banks

The water level has been increasing owing to the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage into the river following heavy rains in parts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Officials fear that a further increase in the water level will impact the ongoing relief and rehabilitation work in the flood-affected areas of Delhi.

Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi has said that the capital's administration is on high alert due to the discharge of over two lakh cusecs of water from the Hathnikund Barrage. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Amit Shah
Bhupendra Patel
V K Saxena
Delhi
Gujarat
rains
Rainfall
monsoon

Related videos

What's Brewing

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Satwik and Chirag win Korea Open 2023

Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah

Jail inmates introduced to yoga in J&K’s Bhaderwah

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

BMW mulls local assembly of EVs in India

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

Messi was a hit in Miami even before the game

The question after every mass shooting

The question after every mass shooting

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Rajasthan: Nagaur has max porn cases in last 4 years

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

Margot Robbie compared 'Barbie' to 'Jurassic Park'

 