Amit Shah hails 'Naatu Naatu', Tamil documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers' winning Oscar

Shah said iit was a landmark day for Indian cinema

PTI, New Delhi,
  Mar 13 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2023, 15:51 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: IANS Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hailed Telugu film RRR's song Naatu Naatu and Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers winning the prestigious Oscar awards, saying it was a landmark day for Indian cinema.

While Naatu Naatu, the chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film RRR, became the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, The Elephant Whisperers created history at the awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

"A landmark day for Indian cinema, as the 'Naatu Naatu' song creates history by winning the Oscar Award. The song was on the lips of Indians as well as music lovers across the globe. Congratulations to Team RRR @ssrajamouli @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist @tarak9999 @AlwaysRamCharan," Shah said in a tweet.

In another tweet, the home minister said, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum and @guneetm on their Oscar win for the short film 'The Elephant Whisperers'. The film brings to the forefront India's efforts to save elephants. The award underlines the potential of the Indian film industry and will inspire young filmmakers."

