Andhra Pradesh sending styrene stock at Vizag's LG Chem unit to South Korea

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jaganmohan Reddy has ordered a drive to identify all hazardous industrial units, to safeguard the state from any potential disasters like the Vizag’s LG Chem mishap last week.

While the styrene from the leaky LG Polymers tank is blocked, the remaining stock of styrene at the unit is being sent back to South Korea.

“Chief Minister has instructed officials to shift the styrene tanks to the city outskirts and conduct inspections in all such industries. A statewide drive would be initiated to identify such hazardous units,” a CMO release said, adding that 13,000 tonnes of styrene is being removed from Vizag.

According to agriculture minister and in-charge for Visakhapatnam Kurasala Kannababu, the LG Chem unit would remain shut till a high-power committee set up by the CM submits its report. The committee headed by state’s special chief secretary (environment and forests) Neerabh Prasad has commenced its work and visited the mishap site on Sunday.

Reddy’s government has on Monday issued cheques of Rs one crore each compensation to the kin of those who died inhaling the toxic styrene vapours leaked from the LG Chem plant near Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Compensation to the hospitalized and other affected would also be provided in the next few days, a ministerial group deployed in Vizag since the toxic incident said.

The local population adjacent to the plant sheltered in function halls and such facilities for the last four nights is gradually returning to their houses from Monday. The chemical unit’s surrounding villages have been sanitized by the Vizag civic body.

CM Reddy who is reviewing the situation from Amaravati has directed the ministers Kurasala, Botsa Satyanarayana, Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Dharmana Krishna Das to spend the Monday night, with one minister at every village, with the locals to provide reassurance.

Though the styrene tank leak has stopped with the chemical inside solidifying, villagers around are terrified since the vapors took 12 lives only four days back.