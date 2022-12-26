Anil Kumar Lahoti next Railway Board Chairman, CEO from January 1

Senior Railway Official Anil Kumar Lahoti, will be the next Railway Board Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. At present, he is a member (infrastructure) of the Railway Board and will assume the charge from January 1, 2023.

Incumbent Railway Board Chairman and CEO V K Tripathi will retire on December 31. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the appointment of Lahoti.

This is the first appointment of the Railway Board chief after the government notified the integrated railway service, Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS).

Lahoti is a member of the Indian Railways Services of Engineer's batch of 1984. Earlier he was posted as the general manager of Western Railways. He has served earlier in different positions in Nagpur, Jabalpur and Bhusaval divisions of Indian Railways.

A native of Guna in Madhya Pradesh, Lahoti post graduated from IIT Roorkee with a Master of Engineering (structures).