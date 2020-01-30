Anti-CAA protesters speaking Pakistan's language, won't tolerate such acts: UP CM

Anti-CAA protesters speaking Pakistan's language: Yogi

  Jan 30 2020
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 16:18pm ist
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Continuing his attack on anti-CAA protesters, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused them of "speaking the language of Pakistan" and said such acts won't be tolerated.

"Those staging protests at several places are directly or indirectly speaking in the language of Pakistan. The country is being cheated in the name of protests. Such acts won't be tolerated or accepted," the CM said during the convocation of a nursing college here.

Addressing students, the CM without taking names criticised the "distinguished personalities" who have extended support to the protests.

"Some self-proclaimed intellectuals are misleading people about the Citizen Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens to create unrest in the country," Yogi, who earlier in the day took a dip in the Sangam in Allahabad said.

The chief minister said a large number of protesters didn't know against whom they were protesting.

"When reporters at the India Gate asked them the reason behind the protest or about the law they were protesting against, surprisingly they didn't know anything about it. This proves that they are misled and we all need to come forward to stop them as such people are a hindrance to development," he said.

Drawing a comparison between minorities in India and Pakistan, CM Yogi said,"

"Muslims in India became presidents of the country and judges of the Supreme Court while in Pakistan, it is difficult to find any Hindu, Sikh, Christian or Jain holding top posts," he said.

CM Yogi advised the students to always treat patients with compassion and humanity.

