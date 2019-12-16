Anti-CAA protests: Women lead against 'police excesses'

Women from all age groups, including grandmothers and sisters of Jamia students and alumni, took the lead in the city against the alleged police excesses in Jamia Millia Islamia and the amended Citizenship Act on Monday and vowed to continue the fight for justice till their "last breath".

A few women, in their 60s, almost limped to the protest site, while some accompanied their family members and classmates.

The protesting women included grandmothers, mothers, sisters of Jamia students, and alumni.

Aamna Asif, 21, a student of Economic Honours, said she was supposed to leave for home in the winter break, but now she will not.

"Back home in Lucknow, my father is really worried , but my mother told me to keep the will to die and that we are all fighting for a cause," she said.

"I will stay put here till we win this battle. Universities are the safest places. They hounded us in our bathrooms, libraries and mosques.

"When policemen entered the library, some women rushed to its first and second floor, switched the lights and hid behind the furniture and in the corners. The policemen pulled them out from there too. This is how we are protecting our daughters," Asif alleged.

The Jamia Millia Islamia had turned into a battlefield on Sunday as police entered the campus and also used force, following violent protest against the Act.

A group of another 50 women, including students and their family members, demanded that Home Minister Amit Shah resign in the wake of police atrocities inflicted on students on Sunday.

Nadia Khan, an alumna of the university, said each drop of our blood is for Jamia.

"I appeal to all my sisters who studied in Jamia or are currently part of it, please come out and fight for Jamia," she said.

Shaheen Kausar, 52, who led the group of women to the protest site alleged that the students were "dragged, pushed, kicked and caned".

"It is not only about my children. This is about all those who have come here leaving their families behind. These students have come from all corners of our country. All are our children," she said.

"My name is not important, my voice is. We are not going to back out. Our sisters and brothers were pulled by their hair and dragged on streets. Their clothes were torn and they were left for the dead. This is not Palestine. We won't give up until Amit Shah resigns," a woman student, who did not wish to be identified, alleged.

The women held up bangles and asked Delhi Police to wear them.

"Women proved their strength in every era. We will do that again. Won't leave the streets till the amendments in the citizenship act are withdrawn," Kausar said.

Two sisters - Ameena Nomgbri, 39, a housewife and Naseem Nomgbri, 35, Jamia Hindi Department from Shillong - said they could not stop themselves from coming out on the streets.

"The Northeast is burning and flames have reached Delhi. The CAA has to go or the country will break into pieces," Ameena Nomgbri said.

"Have never witnessed such vicious political atmosphere. Students, teachers, common people... everyone's being targeted. We need to fight to keep the country together. This is now or never," Naseem Nomgbri added. PTI GVS KJ