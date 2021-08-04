Anupam Sharma assumes charge as GM East Central Railway

Anupam Sharma has assumed charge as General Manager, Hajipur head-quartered East Central Railway.

Prior to this, he was the Additional General Manager of South Eastern Railway.

An officer of the Indian Railways Service of Mechanical Engineers (IRSME), Sharma has 35 years of service in Indian Railways.

He obtained a masters degree in Financial Management from Mumbai University, a post graduate diploma in public management and policy from Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

He also served in a number of positions in Indian Railways including Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Samastipur Division of East Central Railway, Group General Manager (Rolling Stock Design) on deputation with RITES, and then as Executive Director Mechanical Engineering (Traction) in Railway Board, said a statement.