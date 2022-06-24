'Appeal devoid of merit': SC junks Zakia Jafri plea, upholds clean chit given to Narendra Modi in Gujarat riots case

Gujarat riots: SC junks plea against clean chit to Modi

Zakia Jafri, the wife of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, had blamed Modi and others for the 2002 Gulburg Housing Society riot case of Ahmedabad

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jun 24 2022, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2022, 11:18 ist
Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea by Zakia Jafri against a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others in 2002 Gujarat riots during his tenure as Chief Minister.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar, Dinesh Meheshwari and C T Ravikumar upheld the Magistrate court's order accepting the SIT report and rejecting the protest petition filed in the case. 

Pronouncing the judgement, Justice Khanwilkar said, "We do not countenance the contention of petitioner regarding infraction of rule of law in the investigation and the approach of the Magistrate and the High Court in dealing with the final report."

"We uphold the decision of the Magistrate in accepting the final report submitted by the SIT and rejecting the protest petition," the bench further said.

The court termed the petition filed by Jafri as "devoid of merit".

The judgement in the case was reserved on December 9, 2021.

Zakia Jafri, the wife of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, had blamed Modi and others for the 2002 Gulburg Housing Society riot case of Ahmedabad. The SIT, however, had given a clean chit to the then Gujarat Chief Minister.
 

Supreme Court
Narendra Modi
India News
Zakia Jafri
Gujarat Riots

