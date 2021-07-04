Army Chief Naravane leaves for visit to UK and Italy

Naravane will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leaders of the two countries to explore ways to boost military cooperation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 04 2021, 14:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2021, 14:42 ist
General M M Naravane. Credit: AFP file photo

Army Chief General M M Naravane on Sunday left on a four-day visit to the UK and Italy with an aim to enhance India's bilateral ties with the two countries.

The Army said Gen Naravane will be meeting his counterparts and senior military leaders of the two countries to explore ways to boost military cooperation.

In the first leg of the visit, the Chief of Army Staff will hold talks with the UK's Secretary of State for Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of General Staff and other dignitaries, the Army said.

He will also be visiting various army formations where he will exchange ideas on issues of mutual interest, it said.

"During the second leg of his tour from July 7  to 8, the Army Chief will be holding important discussions with the Chief of Defence Staff and Chief of Staff of the Italian Army," the Army said in a statement.

"Additionally, the Chief of Army Staff will also inaugurate the Indian Army Memorial in the famous town of Cassino and will be briefed at the Italian Army's Counter IED Centre of Excellence at Cecchingola, Rome," it said.

M M Naravane
Italy
United States
Defence

