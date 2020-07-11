Army commander says terror launch pads along LoC are full

Army commander says terror launch pads along LoC full

Almost 300 terrorists could infiltrate the Baramulla district

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2020, 16:14 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2020, 16:17 ist
Major General Virendra Vats GOC 19 Infantry Division said that terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) are full. He suspects that anything close to 300 hundred infiltrators could be in and around the Baramulla district. “Inputs indicate that their launch pads are fully occupied. If we have to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists could be presently occupying the launch pads,” he said.

He said the Army launched an operation after suspicious movement was detected along the LoC.

Two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate were eliminated and two AK-47s, along with a pistol and other ammunition was found.

Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police recently reported that the anti-infiltration grid of the state is well intact despite the active terror launch pads.

Jammu and Kashmir
Line of Control
Terrorism
Baramulla
Pakistan

