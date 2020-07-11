Army commander says terror launch pads along LoC are full

Major General Virendra Vats GOC 19 Infantry Division said that terror launch pads along the Line of Control (LoC) are full. He suspects that anything close to 300 hundred infiltrators could be in and around the Baramulla district. “Inputs indicate that their launch pads are fully occupied. If we have to guess, it could be anything between 250-300 terrorists could be presently occupying the launch pads,” he said.

He said the Army launched an operation after suspicious movement was detected along the LoC.

Two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate were eliminated and two AK-47s, along with a pistol and other ammunition was found.

Dilbag Singh, Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police recently reported that the anti-infiltration grid of the state is well intact despite the active terror launch pads.