As India sees highest single-day spike of 15,413 coronavirus cases, nearly 14k recover on Sunday

India’s COVID-19 tally witnessed the sharpest hike of 15,413 new infections on Sunday with Haryana becoming the ninth state to cross 10,000 confirmed cases of the disease.

While cases continued to surge, the number of persons recovering from the disease also recorded its steepest increase as 13,925 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total recoveries past 2.27 lakh which pegged the recovery rate at 55.48 per cent.

According to a the DH COVID-19 Tracker, the total number of confirmed cases rose to 4,18,849, while the fatalities due to the infectious disease touched 13,409 at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday.

The prevalence rate of COVID-19 across the country is 300 cases per million, but the disease is more prevalent in the national capital where there are 3,033 cases per million population.

While India has a death rate of 9.68 per million, Delhi reports 112.88 deaths per million population which is 11.7 times the national average, according to economist Shamika Ravi.

COVID-19 cases have been reporting an exponential increase in Delhi which reported 3,000 new patients on Sunday evening, taking the total confirmed cases to 59,746. As much as 67 per cent cases or 40,082 new infections were reported in the month of June itself.

Haryana reported 480 new infections on Sunday, taking its tally past the 10,000 mark to 10,223, making it the ninth state to cross the grim landmark after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

India is also inching towards testing two lakh samples every day for COVID-19 through its network of 981 laboratories. “In the last 24 hours, 1,90,730 samples were tested. The total number of samples tested so far is 68,07,226,” a Health Ministry statement said Sunday morning.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu continue to account for 60 per cent of the total cases in the country. Andhra Pradesh (491), Telangana (546), Kerala (127) and Rajasthan (380) reported their highest number of cases in a single day on Sunday.