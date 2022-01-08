EC presser Live: Election Commission to announce Assembly elections dates for 5 states at 3.30 pm
EC presser Live: Election Commission to announce Assembly elections dates for 5 states at 3.30 pm
updated: Jan 08 2022, 13:13 ist
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30 pm today.
13:12
Covid-19 protocols for assembly elections likely to be announced
Besides the poll schedule, Covid-19 protocols will also be announced amid the rising number of cases across India.
Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states.
The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation.
Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.
12:44
While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.
12:44
The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.
12:36
Assembly Elections 2022: EC to announce poll dates for 5 states at 3.30 pm today
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30 pm today. Read more
12:36
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of a press conference by the Election Commission of India where it will announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.
Covid-19 protocols for assembly elections likely to be announced
Besides the poll schedule, Covid-19 protocols will also be announced amid the rising number of cases across India.
Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states.
The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation.
Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.
While the term of the current Uttar Pradesh assembly is ending in May, those of the other four assemblies are ending on different dates in March.
The poll body has convened a press conference in which it will declare the schedule for the polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur.
Assembly Elections 2022: EC to announce poll dates for 5 states at 3.30 pm today
The Election Commission of India will announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh at 3.30 pm today. Read more
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of a press conference by the Election Commission of India where it will announce the schedule for Assembly elections to Goa, Punjab, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.