Assembly Polls 2022 Live: CAIT urges ECI to introduce 'e-voting'

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has expressed concern over the "increasing" use of religion in politics during elections and said the Election Commission must curb this “worrying” trend. Congress declared their second list of candidates for the 2022 Goa polls. Meanwhile, the CAIT has urged the ECI to introduce 'e-voting'. Stay tuned for more updates.
Editorial | State polls hold national importance
The country has moved into the poll mode with the announcement by the Election Commission (ECI) of the schedule for assembly elections in five states. The states going to the polls are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.
EC must curb rising misuse of religion in politics during polls: Mayawati
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Sunday expressed concern over the "increasing" use of religion in politics during elections and said the Election Commission must curb this “worrying” trend.
UP Elections: Will Priyanka's `women card' fetch votes?
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may have succeeded in creating ripples in the political circles in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections in the state through her women outreach events and promises of sops for women but the question still remains whether it will fetch enough votes for the Congress to make its presence felt in the electoral arena in the state.
Congress declares second list of candidates for Goa polls
CAIT urges ECI to introduce 'e-voting'
The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) on Sunday wrote to the Election Commission of India suggesting an introduction of e-voting mechanism for citizens to cast their votes.
India bans election rallies for a week, as Covid cases soar