Assembly Polls 2022 Live: BSP's fielding of more Muslims could disadvantage opposition in UP
updated: Jan 11 2022, 08:06 ist
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati had expressed concern over the "increasing" use of religion in politics during elections and said the Election Commission must curb this “worrying” trend. Stay tuned to DH for updates.
08:04
UP implements MCC, takes down party hoardings & posters
Civic bodies have begun removing hoardings and posters put up by political parties across Uttar Pradesh as the model code of conduct has come into effect with the Election Commission announcing polls dates for the state. See pictures
07:48
BSP's fielding of more Muslims could disadvantage opposition in UP
he opposition in Uttar Pradesh is seeking to attract minority votes into their fold in the February-MarchAssemblyelections and among the SP, the BSP, the Congress, and the AIMIM, it is the BSP which is likely to take the lead by fielding more Muslims.
The BSP is said to have finalised its candidates on the majority of seats and they have been made in charge of the respectiveAssemblysegments. The name of the candidates will be released with the notification of the first phasepollingby the Election Commission on January 14, but the probable candidates in the list have been unofficially intimated. There are understood to be a large number of Muslims in the last and the SP's apprehension is that the BSP's move could help the BJP as it will lead to a division of votes in the elections.
07:46
Poll schedule: Not a level playing field
The Election Commission has announced a schedule extending over a month for the Assembly elections in five states, without giving due consideration to the negative and undesirable consequences of having such a long poll process.
