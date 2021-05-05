At least 25 states impose strict curbs to fight Covid-19 spread amid calls for nationwide lockdown

At least 25 states and Union Territories have imposed stricter restrictions as part of efforts to break the chain of transmission of Covid-19 which has overwhelmed the health infrastructure in parts of the country.

States like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh have imposed fresh curbs after the Union Home Ministry directive on April 29 for “intensive action” to slow down the spread of the virus in districts that have a test positivity rate of 10% or more or where 60% hospital beds have been occupied by patients.

The “intensive action” recommended by the Centre includes the imposition of night curfew, ban on religious, social, political gatherings, shutting down of shops, malls and cinema halls and 50% attendance in government and private offices.

The curbs announced by the states come at a time when there have been demands from industry bodies, political leaders and health experts to impose a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of transmission of the virus.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear measures such as lockdowns should be the last resort and stressed creating micro-containment zones to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. Asked about the possibility of a national lockdown, V K Paul, Member (Health), Niti Aayog pointed out the April 29 advisory issued by the Home Ministry.

“There is a clear and balanced advisory and states are taking their decisions. If anything more is required, those options are always being discussed. Those decisions, as required, will be taken,” Paul said.

At present, the national capital has been under lockdown since April 19 and it will continue till May 10. Haryana announced a seven-day lockdown on Monday and Bihar followed suit by imposing curbs till May 15.

Uttar Pradesh has extended its weekend lockdown announced on April 30 till May 10, while Odisha is under a 14-day lockdown till May 19. Rajasthan had imposed a ‘fortnight of self-discipline’ from April 19 to May 3, which has now been extended till May 17.

Strict curbs as per the advisory issued by the Centre are in place in Karnataka, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal.