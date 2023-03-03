India to get its first foreign university campus

Australia's Deakin becomes first foreign university to get nod to set up campus in India

Australian PM Anthony Albanese will make an official announcement about it on March 8

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Mar 03 2023, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 14:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The International Financial Services Centre Authorities (IFSCA) on Friday said it has given approval to Deakin University of Australia to set up its campus in Gujarat's GIFT City.

With this approval, Deakin has become the first foreign university that will set up its campus in India.

Also Read — Two Australian universities to set up campuses in Gujarat's GIFT City: Dharmendra Pradhan

"We have given approval to Deakin University to set up its campus in GIFT City," chairperson of IFSCA Injeti Srinivas told PTI.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will make an official announcement about it during a function to be held in Gandhinagar on March 8.

