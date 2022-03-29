Spread awareness on POCSO Act to all schools: DMK MP

Awareness of POCSO Act must be spread to all schools: DMK MP in RS

The DMK lawmaker also said that only 35 per cent schools and 32 per cent students are aware of the provisions of the act

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Mar 29 2022, 15:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 15:02 ist
DMK Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva. Credit: IANS Photo

DMK Member Tiruchi Siva on Tuesday urged the government to spread awareness about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences(POCSO) Act in all schools across the country.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, Siva stated that according to the data of National Crime Records Bureau(NCRB), over 40,000 cases have been registered so far under this act. These incidents of sexual abuses on the children below 18 years leave them in a mental trauma for long.

He also said that the schools do not have adequate mechanisms to spread the awareness about this act, therefore, all the teachers and students must be made aware of its provisions.

The DMK lawmaker also said that only 35 per cent schools and 32 per cent students are aware of the provisions of the act, therefore, it should be made compulsory in all schools so that the sexual offence against children is effectively prevented.

IUML MP Abdul Wahab raised the issue of non availability of ships for Lakshadweep from Kochi. During the pandemic period, the number of ships was reduced but as of now, the ships have not been increased. Now people have to wait for weeks to go to the Lakshadweep. He requested the government to restore at least five ships as of now as this also affects the tourism in the UT.

Pocso act
India News
Parliament
Rajya Sabha
DMK

