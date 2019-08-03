Ayodhya case: Govindacharya moves SC for live streaming

RSS ideologue KN Govindacharya on Saturday approached the Supreme Court for a direction to live stream the proceedings in Ayodhya dispute matter to be heard on day-to-day basis from August 6 by a Constitution bench, saying the issue has created a large-scale interest among crores of people who are desperate for early justice.

“India is a digital superpower and has the means to arrange for live streaming of the Ayodhya matter. The Right to Know has been held to be a fundamental right, and thus necessary directions must be passed for live streaming of proceedings of the Supreme Court to immediately start with Ayodhya matter,” he said.

He relied upon the 2018 judgement of the apex court, which stated “introduction of live streaming will effectuate the public's right to know about court proceedings. It will enable those affected by the decisions of the court to observe the manner in which judicial decisions are made. It will help bring the work of the judiciary to the lives of citizens.”

In a writ petition, the 76-year-old said the common public which is a devotee of Lord Ram is interested in knowing as to how an individual can represent Lord Ram before the Supreme Court.

He said there were crores of persons, including the petitioner, who wanted to witness the proceedings but could not do the same due to the present norms. There are also other persons, who wish to intervene and attend the proceedings but cannot do the same due to the orders of the court in the matter.

“The public appreciates the strong and prompt action of delivering justice to the Unnao Rape Victim. At the same time, people are desperate for early justice in the Ram Temple matter wherein Lord Ram has been kept in a makeshift tent for last many years. The issue pending in the Supreme Court for the last nine years, and the public at large is interested in knowing the reasons behind the delay in deciding cases at the Supreme Court,” he said.

In these times of new beginnings and state of the art infrastructure, live streaming should of court proceedings may become a milestone in resolving burning issues of high pendency and workload in the Supreme Court, he said.