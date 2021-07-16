Veteran actor Surekha Sikri passes away

'Balika Vadhu' actor Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 16 2021, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 16 2021, 10:09 ist
Surekha SIkri, Credit: Bollywood Hungama via Wikimedia Commons

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri, known widely for her role in 'Balika Vadhu,' passed away at the age of 75 of a cardiac arrest.

"Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke," her manager told some news outlets.

More to follow...

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

Church in honour of Maradona opens its doors in Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

This school keeps dreams alive in pandemic-hit Mexico

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

Endangered plant species in Karnataka doubled: Report

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

The Louvre’s art sleuth is on hunt for looted paintings

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Investors to be offered 'shares' in Picasso painting

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

Illustrations recall charm of pre-pandemic Bengaluru

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

DH Toon | Irony drowns in Ganga as PM hails UP on Covid

Assam may have only cows and no bulls after 10-20 years

Assam may have only cows and no bulls after 10-20 years

 