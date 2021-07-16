'Balika Vadhu' actor Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri, known widely for her role in 'Balika Vadhu,' passed away at the age of 75 of a cardiac arrest.
"Three-time national award winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning at the age of 75. She had been suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke," her manager told some news outlets.
More to follow...
