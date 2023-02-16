BBC says I-T teams have left Delhi, Mumbai offices

The BBC said on Thursday Indian tax authorities had left its offices in New Delhi and Mumbai after the third day of an inspection by the country's tax department.
"We will continue to cooperate with the authorities and hope matters are resolved as soon as possible," the British broadcaster said.
"We are supporting staff - some of whom have faced lengthy questioning or been required to stay overnight - and their welfare is our priority."
