Being a woman, aren't you anguished? Kangana takes jibe at Sonia Gandhi

After training guns at the Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's next target is Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi.

The 33-year-old actor also showered praise of late Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray saying that he was one of her icons.

“Great Balasaheb Thakeray one of my most favourite icons, his biggest fear was some day Shiv Sena will do “gutbandhan” and become Conress. I want to know what is his conscious feeling today looking at the condition of his party?” she said in an attack on the Shiv Sena as well as the Congress.

In a tweet directed at Gandhi, she said: “Dear respected honourable Congress president Sonia Gandhi ji, being a woman arn’t you anguished by the treatment I am given by your government in Maharashtra? Can you not request your Government to uphold the principles of the Constitution given to us by Dr Ambedkar?”



“You have grown up in the west and lived here in India. You may be aware of the struggles of women. History will judge your silence and indifference when your own Government is harassing women and ensuring a total mockery of law and order. I hope you will intervene,” she said.

Kangana also said that she would continue to work from the office that has been ravaged by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. “I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world,” she declared.