Bengaluru-Patna flight makes emergency landing

Bengaluru-Patna flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2021, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 12:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Bengaluru-Patna GoAir flight with 139 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency land at Nagpur airport on Saturday after a technical glitch, Abhid Ruhi, an official of Nagpur airport, told news agency ANI.

More details awaited.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bengaluru
Patna
GoAir
Emergency landing

Related videos

What's Brewing

‘Net-zero’ and 12 other climate buzzwords

‘Net-zero’ and 12 other climate buzzwords

800-year old mummy found in Peru

800-year old mummy found in Peru

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

Omicron Covid variant a concern, but vaccines to work

A new demographic reality for India

A new demographic reality for India

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

What we know about the new Covid variant in S Africa

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

Abject poverty has some Hondurans living off rubbish

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

 