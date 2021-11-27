Bengaluru-Patna flight makes emergency landing in Nagpur

Bengaluru-Patna GoAir flight with 139 passengers and crew members on board made an emergency land at Nagpur airport on Saturday after a technical glitch, Abhid Ruhi, an official of Nagpur airport, told news agency ANI.
More details awaited.
