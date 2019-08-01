'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao gang' silent on Unnao: AIMC

The Congress's women wing on Thursday accused the BJP of not taking any action against Unnao rape case accused MLA Kuldeep Sengar for two years and asked why the "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao gang" was silent on the issue.

Faced with massive public outrage, the BJP on Thursday expelled its jailed MLA, accused of raping a minor girl from Unnao and threatening her family.

The 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' (save the girl, educate the girl) is a central scheme aimed at addressing declining child sex ratio and issues of women empowerment.

"The family members of the victim are extremely fearful of what has happened to them, they fear for their life that is what they wrote in the letter to the Chief Justice of India. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister (Yogi) Adityanath has made a mockery of women's security," All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said.

She also attacked BJP chief Amit Shah for allegedly not taking any action against Sengar for two years.

"It is sad that the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao gang' is silent over the issue. Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani is an MP from UP, the PM himself is an MP from UP. But they are silent. This is selective outrage on women's issues," Dev said.