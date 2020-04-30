'Bhag jaldi Dilli pagal': Smriti Irani remembers Rishi Kapoor's words to her in 2014

"Bhag jaldi Dilli pagal," were the words of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor to Union minister Smriti Irani in 2014 when he came to know that she had been summoned to the national capital take oath after formation of a new government.

Paying a moving tribute to Kapoor, Irani remembered her last meeting with the actor on a movie set.

Read: Remembering Rishi Kapoor: A terrific actor who lived life his way

"In 2014 he told me 'bhag jaldi Dilli pagal ' for he knew I've been summoned to take the oath. The last I saw him was on a set and that's how I will remember him. Prodding you to do your best, caring for the little things, teaching you the craft no matter how old you were on the job," she said in a tweet.

"Khannas, Kapoors and Malhotras he said will always love the good life, will always laugh gregariously ... make the heavens happy Rishi Sir. Will miss you," she said in another tweet, sharing a picture of herself with the actor. Malhotra is the minister's maiden name.

Also read — Rishi Kapoor endured illness with dignity, grace: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kapoor died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67.

Kapoor, who was suffering from cancer, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

Also read — Heartbreaking: Film industry mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year. In February, he was admitted in hospital twice