Heartbreaking: Film industry mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death

Rishi Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67.

Rishi, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

"He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI.

Also Read: Remembering Rishi Kapoor: A terrific actor who lived life his way

Rishi, who was suffering from Leukemia, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old actor's death came as another shock to his fans and his contemporaries in the entertainment industry. Several actors, fans and politicians expressed their grief on social media.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked in a lot of films with Kapoor, said that he was 'destroyed' after the news broke out. "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away. I am destroyed !," he tweeted.

Also Read: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Calling him 'brutally honest', actor Tapsee Pannu recalled her memories with him.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also offered condolences to his wife Nitu Kapoor in an Instagram post. 'Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit," she said.

Akshay Kumar took it out on Twitter to share his condolences with Kapoor's family. "It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family," he tweeted.

It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 30, 2020

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, saying he was not only a great actor but also a good human being.

"The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in his tweet.

The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 30, 2020

Other actors and politicians also tweeted about Kapoor's death

One blow after another. Rishi ji’s passing away is nothing short of a stab to my heart. We associated in Raju Chacha (2000) and stayed in touch through...until now. Condolences to Neetuji, Ranbir, Riddhima & Dabbooji 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 30, 2020

I'm at an absolute & total loss for words.Holding this phone in disbelief. Yesterday Irrfan and now .... Gutted , sad , heartbroken .I truly believed you'll come out of this .You will be missed , Sir . RIP . Om Shanti. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 30, 2020

To one of the most amazing actors and person all around. You will forever be remembered and missed. Chintuji 🙏#RIPRishiKapoor — Kajol (@itsKajolD) April 30, 2020

Both tragedies have happened in ths terrible time of corona & it is too much to digest.Such a wonderful actor,Rishi, snuffed out just whn we thot he was recovering.Sad tht we cannot pay our last respects to this lovely person.We are all with the Kapoors in spirit in ths tragedy🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 30, 2020



