Heartbreaking: Film industry mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death

Heartbreaking: Bollywood mourns Rishi Kapoor’s death

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 30 2020, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 11:49 ist
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor. (Reuters Photo)

Rishi Kapoor, the romantic star of many a Bollywood film who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, died in a Mumbai hospital on Thursday, his brother Randhir Kapoor said. He was 67.

Rishi, a third-generation actor of the famous Kapoor dynasty, is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, actor son Ranbir and daughter Ridhima.

"He is no more. He has passed away," Randhir told PTI.

Also Read: Remembering Rishi Kapoor: A terrific actor who lived life his way

Rishi, who was suffering from Leukemia, was taken to the H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday.

The 67-year-old actor's death came as another shock to his fans and his contemporaries in the entertainment industry. Several actors, fans and politicians expressed their grief on social media. 

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, who has worked in a lot of films with Kapoor, said that he was 'destroyed' after the news broke out. "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away. I am destroyed !," he tweeted.

Also Read: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67

Calling him 'brutally honest', actor Tapsee Pannu recalled her memories with him.

 

 

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also offered condolences to his wife Nitu Kapoor in an Instagram post. 'Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit," she said.

 

 

Akshay Kumar took it out on Twitter to share his condolences with Kapoor's family. "It seems like we’re in the midst of a nightmare...just heard the depressing news of #RishiKapoor ji passing away, it’s heartbreaking. He was a legend, a great co-star and a good friend of the family. My thoughts and prayers with his family," he tweeted.

 

 

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday condoled the death of actor Rishi Kapoor, saying he was not only a great actor but also a good human being. 
"The sudden demise of actor Rishi Kapoor is shocking. He was not only a great actor but a good human being. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. Om Shanti," Javadekar said in his tweet. 

 

 

Other actors and politicians also tweeted about Kapoor's death

 

 

 
 

