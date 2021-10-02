Bhagwat stresses for setting up shakhas in J&K

Bhagwat stresses for setting up shakhas in J&K to ‘inculcate patriotism’ among people

  • Oct 02 2021, 04:44 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 04:44 ist
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Credit: PTI Photo

Asserting that the Sangh must set an example for others by creating a peaceful society that takes everyone along, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday stressed setting up a network of ‘shakhas’ across Jammu and Kashmir to “inculcate patriotism” among people.

Bhagwat arrived in Jammu on Thursday on a four-day visit to the union territory during which he will meet intellectuals and prominent citizens.

This is Bhagwat's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when the erstwhile state's special status was ended and it was bifurcated into union territories -- J-K and Ladakh.

On Friday, he held detailed discussions with pracharaks on various aspects especially working of the Sangh in the union territory, an RSS spokesman said.

Bhagwat stressed spreading of the organisation’s work in new areas and further setting up the network of RSS shakhas in every nock and corner of Jammu and Kashmir to inculcate patriotism among people, he said.

The RSS chief said swayamsevaks must set an example for others by creating a peaceful society that takes everyone along.

"We have to expand our work in scope and make it more organized," he said.

The Sarsanghchalak also reviewed various projects initiated by the J-K RSS for the development of villages and rural economy, the spokesman said. 

India News
Mohan Bhagwat
RSS

