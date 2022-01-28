Bharat Biotech gets DCGI nod for trials of nasal Covid-19 booster dose

Bharat Biotech gets nod for nasal booster dose trials

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 28 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 13:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Friday gave permission to Bharat Biotech for intranasal booster dose trials, according to ANI.

More to follow...

Bharat Biotech
DCGI
Coronavirus vaccine
India News

