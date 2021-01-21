Bharat Biotech seeks vaccine nod in Philippines

Bharat Biotech seeks emergency use approval for vaccine in Philippines

Bharat Biotech is the fourth vaccine maker to apply for emergency use in the Philippines

Reuters
Reuters, Manila,
  • Jan 21 2021, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2021, 10:36 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

India's Bharat Biotech submitted on Thursday an application for the emergency use of its Covid-19 vaccines in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said.

Bharat Biotech, which has developed COVAXIN with the Indian Council of Medical Research, is the fourth vaccine maker to apply for emergency use in the Philippines.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bharat Biotech
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coronavirus vaccine
India
Philippines

