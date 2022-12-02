Two dogs welcome Rahul Gandhi with bouquets in MP

'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Two dogs welcome Gandhi with bouquets in MP's Agar Malwa

Sarvamitra Nachan, the owner of the six-year-old labradors, reached Tanodiya town with his pets to welcome the Congress leader

PTI
PTI, Tanodiya,
  • Dec 02 2022, 17:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 17:36 ist
Rahul Gandhi not only took the bouquets from Lizho and Rexy, but also got himself photographed with them on the occasion

A pair of dogs welcomed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with bouquets when he stopped for tea during the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh's Agar Malwa district on Friday.

Sarvamitra Nachan, the owner of the six-year-old labradors, reached Tanodiya town with his pets to welcome the Congress leader. The dogs, Lizho and Rexy, held a basket of bouquets with the messages "Chale Kadam, Jude Vatan" and "Nafrat Chhodo, Bharat Jodo," and handed it over to Gandhi.

Also Read | Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra to spend more time in UP

"We wished to do something different for the Yatra. We are following it since the beginning and we trained the dogs to hand over the bouquets to Gandhi," Indore-based Nachan told PTI. Gandhi not only took the bouquets from Lizho and Rexy, but also got himself photographed with them on the occasion, it was stated.

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress
India News
Rahul Gandhi

