Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Mann recuses himself from SC committee on farm laws

Bharatiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, on Thursday said that he is recusing himself from the panel.
Mann added that he is thankful to the apex court for nominating him on the committee but would sacrifice any position offered to him so as not to compromise the interests of farmers.
More to follow...
Sobbing relatives bury Indonesian plane crash victim
Srinagar records coldest night in 30 years
K'taka to showcase Vijayanagar legacy at R-Day parade
Now, roadside shops can morph into EV charging stations
Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration TV show
DH Toon | Trump impeachment: 'Permanently erase items?'
'Master' review: An exhaustive yet unique Vijay movie