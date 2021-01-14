Farm stir: BKU chief Mann recuses himself from SC panel

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Mann recuses himself from SC committee on farm laws

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 14 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2021, 15:03 ist
Credit: AFP

Bharatiya Kisan Union President Bhupinder Singh Mann, who was one of the four members of the Supreme Court-appointed committee on farm laws, on Thursday said that he is recusing himself from the panel.

Mann added that he is thankful to the apex court for nominating him on the committee but would sacrifice any position offered to him so as not to compromise the interests of farmers. 

More to follow...

