Bihar reports outbreak of H5N1 bird flu

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Feb 16 2022, 22:14 ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2022, 22:23 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

India reported an outbreak of the highly contagious H5N1 bird flu virus on a poultry research farm in Bihar, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Wednesday.

The virus killed 787 out of 3,859 birds on the farm in Patna and all of the remaining birds were slaughtered, the Paris-based OIE said, citing a report from India's authorities.

The outbreak started on January 18 and was reported on February 16, according to the report.

Bird Flu
India News
Patna

