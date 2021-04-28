Seeking details on heart inflammation reports: BioNTech

BioNTech seeking details on heart inflammation reports, says CEO

The CEO said reports appeared to be anecdotal

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Apr 28 2021, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2021, 19:35 ist
BioNTech is making the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: AFP Photo

German biotech startup BioNTech is seeking details of reports from Israel of cases of heart inflammation among people receiving the Covid-19 vaccine it is making with Pfizer, Chief executive Ugur Sahin said on Wednesday.

Read more: Israel examining heart inflammation cases in people who received Pfizer Covid shot

Sahin said the reports appeared to be anecdotal, and added that monitoring by public health authorities in countries like the United States or Germany showed no unusual incidence of such symptoms.

"We have no evidence until now of any accumulation of this heart muscle inflammation," Sahin told an online briefing hosted by Germany's foreign correspondents' association.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BioNTech
Pfizer
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

Covid: FAQs for patients with hypertension, diabetes

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

Family loses two in four days to Covid-19

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

'Catastrophe or murder?' In India, Covid is everywhere

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk are fighting over the moon

This newborn will never get mom's hug

This newborn will never get mom's hug

 