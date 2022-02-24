BJP MLA demands withdrawal of voting rights of Muslim community

Hari Bhushan Thakur, Bihar BJP MLA on Thursday, demanded withdrawal of voting rights of members of Muslim community. He was reacting to a comment of AIMIM leader Akhtarul Imam who said that the government should give rights to Muslim community as per its population.

"When our country had achieved Independence in 1947, Muslim community was given a piece of land in the form of Pakistan. They should have gone there. We do not want them in this country," Thakur said.

"They (Muslims) are increasing population and want to make India a Muslim state. Muslim leaders have agenda to make every country an Islamic state. We cannot allow that to happen. Hence we have demanded from the government the withdrawal of voting rights from them and make them second class citizens," Thakur said.

Thakur further said that they are considered minorities in the country. "I would say that the term called minority used for Muslim community is a mockery of the constitution. They are not minorities. Their population is continuously increasing," he said.

Earlier, Akhtarul Imam had claimed that he and other members of the AIMIM will not sing the national song Vande Mataram at any public platforms especially in Bihar Assembly and Legislative Council.

As per the tradition, Bihar Vidhan Sabha sessions start or end with the national anthem (Jana Gana Mana) and national song (Vande Mataram).

Imam said he has an objection to singing Vande Mataram.

"I have no objection to singing the national anthem but I do have an objection to saying or singing Vande Mataram (National Song). Instead of Vande Mataram, I would happily say "Madar-e-Watan"," Iman said.

"Vande Mataram gives an impression of worshipping a piece of land and other things which in Islam, is not allowed. Hence, we refuse to sing it on any platform. The NDA government is in majority in Bihar. They can take the decision to withdraw the national song from Vidhan Sabha proceedings. They should respect every caste and religion to showcase India's democracy," Imam said.

"Vidhan Sabha speaker Vijay Sinha has made it mandatory for every member to sing the national anthem and national song in both the houses. Those who will not follow it, the speaker should terminate their membership of the house. The attitude of AIMIM leaders is an insult to our country. Why do they have an objection to singing the national song?" Thakur said.

