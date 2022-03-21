BJP MP says Gadkari 'Spiderman' for making web of roads

BJP MP calls Gadkari 'Spiderman' for building web of roads across country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 21 2022, 22:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 22:16 ist
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Credit: PTI File Photo

BJP MP Tapir Gao on Monday praised Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, calling him a 'Spiderman', and said he has built a web of roads across the country.

Participating in the discussion on the 'demand for grants of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' for 2022-23 in Lok Sabha, the MP from Arunachal Pradesh said, "I have changed Nitin Gadkari's name to Spiderman. Like the web of a spider...Nitin Gadkari has been laying a wide network of roads in every corner of the country. Gadkari hai to mumkin hai (Gadkari makes it possible)."

With the Narendra Modi government in power, the speed of construction of roads in sensitive areas of the country especially on the India-China has border has picked up pace, Gao asserted.

"With Modi government coming to power, the pace of road construction near the China border has also grown. Today, under Modi's leadership, a two-lane road is being constructed till McMahon Line in Arunachal Pradesh," he said.

"I hope that 'Spiderman' will continue to carry on with the speed at which roads are being built," Gao added.

Gao said that roads are being constructed in sensitive areas near the Indo-China border after Gadkari formed a committee to visit and it took them several days to cover all the points due to the poor condition of roads.

