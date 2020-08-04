Bofors-fame advocate moves SC for CBI probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bofors-fame advocate Ajay Agrawal on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court for a CBI probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in Mumbai on June 14.

In a petition, he contended a uniformed probe by the CBI was necessary to unravel the truth. Even though the Bihar ordered for an enquiry by the central agency, the Maharashtra government may not agree for it.

Agrawal pointed out the blatant act of the Bombay Municipal Corporation to put Patna SP, Vinay Tiwari, who went for probe in an FIR lodged by Rajput's father, in quarantine under the instruction from the Maharashtra government made it loud, clear and apparent that there was something fishy in the investigation of Mumbai Police.

It wanted to hide and suppress some material facts which are necessary for impartial and fair investigation of the case and that is why the present Maharashtra government was shy of recommending CBI inquiry into the matter wherein its act in this matter is under cloud, he claimed.

Pointing towards "unsavory war of words between Bihar and Maharashtra police", the petitioner said that citizens of the country were shocked by all these developments.

He said nobody could swallow this theory of suicide of a bright star of Bollywood and every Indian was curious to know the actual facts of his untimely death. The petitioner also pointed out the top court on July 15 dismissed a PIL for a CBI probe into the matter but there was no speaking order.

READ: Bihar government can't recommend CBI probe: Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer

Agrawal, who filed the PIL in Bofors scam, is a member of the BJP. He has also unsuccessfully contested 2014 Lok Sabha polls against Sonia Gandhi from Rai Bareli constituency.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to consider on Wednesday, August 5 a plea by actress Rhea Chakraborty for transfer of the July 25 FIR filed by father of deceased actor with Patna Police to Mumbai.

Sushsnt's father K K Singh accused Rhea, who was in live-in relationship with the actor, and others, including her family members, of cheating, holding his son hostage and forcing him to commit suicide. He also claimed as much as Rs 17 crore was withdrawn from his son's bank accounts.