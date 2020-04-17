Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal castigates own party leaders

It was not clear if he failed to recognise the leaders of his own party and posted the message.

Known for his strong remarks on social media on opposition leaders, Bollywood actor and former BJP MP Paresh Rawal virtually castigated the saffron party leaders for seeking publicity even in times of crisis.

Rawal posted a picture on his Twitter handle showing BJP Lok Sabha member from Kanpur Satyadeo Pachauri and some other leaders putting a few peeled potatoes into a pan, apparently for cooking.

''Aloo ek darjan, dayalu do darjan'' (one dozen potatoes and two dozen publicity seekers), Rawal captioned the picture. The post drew hundreds of responses from the netizens.

A large number of netizens wondered if 'Babu Bhaiya' (Rawal's character in the movie Phir Hera Pheri) could not recognise his own party leaders and posted the picture. Some also said that he might face action.

There has been a competition of sorts among the politicians, mainly the BJP leaders, including even the ministers, to ensure their acts of charity gets good publicity.

A few days back, ration packets carrying pictures of UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya were distributed among the people.

In Varanasi, the BJP leaders were distributing 'Modi Gamchas' (towels carrying prime minister Narendra Modi's name and lotus (BJP election symbol). Modi had recently asked the people to use towels as masks.