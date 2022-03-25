'Border situation not normal': Jaishankar after 'candid' talks with China's Wang Yi

After holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said that they both addressed a broad and substantive agenda in an open and candid manner during the talk that lasted for three hours.

On the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Jaishankar said that the restoration of normalcy will obviously require restoration of peace and tranquility. He added that "our relationship (with China at present) is not normal, given the presence of a large number of troops in contravention of the 1993-96 agreements".

"So long there are very large deployments, border situation is not normal. We still have ongoing friction areas, however, we have made progress in resolving some friction areas including Pangong Tso. Our discussion today was how to take this forward. There have been 15 rounds of talks...," the EAM said.

Jaishankar said that Wang Yi "assured me that he would speak to the relevant authorities after his return on this matter". "I was honest in conveying our sentiment on this issue during talks with Wang Yi," said Jaishankar while referring to eastern Ladakh stand-off.

"The occasion provided an opportunity to exchange views on major international issues, including Afghanistan and Ukraine," Jaishankar said.

Jaishankar said that as far as Afghanistan is concerned, India's policy is guided by the UN Security Council Resolution 2593. "On Ukraine, we discussed our respective approaches and perspective but agreed that diplomacy and dialogue must be the priority," he said.

There was no discussion on Quad meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, he said.

