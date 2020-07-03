Army's bravery sent message about India's strength: PM

Bravery shown by you has sent message about India's strength: PM Narendra Modi to soldiers in Ladakh

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 03 2020, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2020, 15:50 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being briefed by an Army officer in Leh, Friday, July 3, 2020. PM Modi interacted with personnel of the Army, Air Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). (PIB/PTI Photo)

Paying tributes to the 20 Army men killed in a violent face off with Chinese troops in east Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the bravery shown by the soldiers has sent a message about the strength of India.

Follow all the latest updates on the India-China tensions here

Addressing Army, Air Force and ITBP personnel during his surprise visit to Ladakh, he said India's resolve for 'atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India) becomes stronger because of you and your strong resolve.

He told the personnel that their will power is as strong and firm as the Himalayas and the whole country is proud of them.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Indian Army
India-China border
China
India
Ladakh
Narendra Modi
Leh

What's Brewing

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Intel Capital to invest Rs 1,894 crore in Reliance Jio

Govt set to buy weapons worth Rs 38,900 cr from Russia

Govt set to buy weapons worth Rs 38,900 cr from Russia

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

Child labour victims struggle to receive compensation

DH Podcast | The Lead: Five years of RangiTaranga

DH Podcast | The Lead: Five years of RangiTaranga

 